Sunny Deol tears up as Rajkumar Santoshi recalls Dharmendra’s reaction to Batwara 1947: ‘Bola tha picture chalegi’

The trailer launch became particularly moving when Rajkumar spoke about Dharmendra , who had watched the film before his death. Sunny was visibly emotional, wiping away tears as the filmmaker recalled how the veteran actor reacted when he was shown the film.

Aamir Khan Productions’ Batwara 1947 trailer was unveiled on Tuesday in the presence of the film's cast and crew. It also left everyone emotional as director Rajkumar Santoshi narrated late Dharmendra’s bonding with the film. Sunny Deol , Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Abhimanyu Singh were in attendance at the launch of the trailer. The film's story revolves around the chaos and mess caused during the partition of 1947, which saw many families torn apart in the madness of communal riots.

Addressing the press in Hindi, Rajkumar said, “Dharam ji ki blessing bahut hai iss film ke andar. Narration suna tha and he was very emotional. Aankh mein aansu aa gaye, bahut aashirwad diya aur Dharam ji ki mere khyaal se last film joh unhone dekhi woh bhi Batwara hai. Tabhi unhone bola tha ki picture bahut chalegi bahut achcha kaam kiya aap logon ne unka aashirwad hai toh I am grateful and I thank Dharam ji today here."

(Translation: This film carries Dharam-ji's abundant blessings. When he heard the narration, he was deeply moved—he was even brought to tears—and he offered his heartfelt blessings. In fact, I believe Batwara was the last film of mine that he watched; even back then, he predicted it would be a huge success and praised the excellent work we had done. I am truly grateful for his blessings and wish to express my thanks to Dharam-ji here today.)

Shabana Azmi recalls an intense scene Shabana Azmi also got emotional and opened up about one of the most difficult moments she had to film for Batwara 1947. The veteran actor plays a character who is subjected to violence and humiliation, with a scene in the trailer showing her being dragged by the antagonist as her kurta is torn.

“There is a scene in the film which, personally, as a human being, made me feel very humiliated and very stripped of any dignity. You see a glimpse of it in the trailer, where the villain drags me and tears my kurta. At that moment, I don't think I have ever felt so vulnerable and exposed as I did as a human being,” she said.