Isha Rikhi sees outpouring of support from Karan Aujla's wife, T-Series VP, Jasmin Bhasin after post on Badshah
Rapper Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi's recent posts sparked off rumours of trouble brewing between the couple. Isha has received support from the industry.
Actor Isha Rikhi’s recent post about her husband, rapper Badshah, sparked rumours of trouble in paradise for the couple. Ever since she opened up about being overwhelmed by her husband’s influence, resources, Isha has received an outpouring of support from the music and film industry. Badshah has yet to publicly address the issue.
Isha Rikhi’s statement on Badshah
On Monday, Isha posted a note on her Instagram that read: “There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do.”
Stating that silence is no longer the answer, she added, “Silence was never acceptance. it was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay.” Last week, she had posted pictures and videos of her and Badshah through the years, including one from their wedding, writing, “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope.”
Karan Aujla’s wife, T-Series VP support Isha Rikhi
Isha received support from numerous people who either reshared her note or left comments on it. Jasmin Bhasin commented with a heart emoji, while Ihana Dhillon commented a hug emoji. Sana Makbul wrote, “You’re strong.” T-Series vice-president Pooja Singh Gujral commented, “Take care my jaanu sister ! You have to be strong and not scared. The world will stand by u @isharikhi @poonamrikhi6 Power and love to u.” On her Stories, she wrote, “Be Strong, not Scared, my baby!!!! @isharikhi.”
Actor Shruti Sodhi wrote on her Instagram Stories, “As a witness to everything you have been and are still going through, I and the others close to you have seen you deal with it all with integrity, sincerity and truthfulness. Continue being strong @isharikhi. Standing by you, standing by the truth.” Rapper Karan Aujla’s wife Palak Aulja wrote, “You are so strong so beautiful you got this my love.” Numerous others also left supportive comments on her posts.
About Badshah and Isha Rikhi
Badshah married Jasmine Masih in 2012. In 2017, their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, was born. The couple parted ways and divorced in 2020. It is unknown when Badshah married Punjabi actor-model Isha. Her mother, Poonam Rikhi, revealed the news on her Instagram in March this year, posting a wedding photo and video.
In June, a fan asked Ishi why she isn’t following Badshah on Instagram and vice versa despite them being married. “I think I'm officially flooded with these questions. Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: Why don't you follow each other? Honestly, I think my husband owes all of an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them at your earliest convenience,” she wrote in response. The same month, Badshah had also posted images with a woman whose face he didn’t show, writing, “Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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