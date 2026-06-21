Virat Kohli reveals he listens to one particular Karan Aujla song before going to play matches

"You write songs from the heart. The one I resonate with most is 'Winning Speech' because it probably captures the journey you've gone through. I can see similarities with my own journey as well. I lost my dad when I was pretty young too, so that song is quite special for me. I've often listened to it before going out to play matches," Kohli said.

Some songs stay with us forever. We often go back to them because they remind us of our own journeys, our own stories. Cricketer Virat Kohli also has one special song that he often goes back to, because he resonates with it on a personal level. At the One8 global premiere, Virat shared about the one song by musician Karan Aujla that he is his favourite.

More details At the same event, Kohli also spoke about the never-say-die attitude with which he has always played the game. Explaining his point, he cited the example of his match-winning effort against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. "I'm made this way. I almost crave situations when people feel like it's gone and then somehow you can manage to pull the game back. That's just how I look at the situations from a very young age. And I've never stopped believing, right till the very end, that the game is lost or we can't win. And some magical things have happened.

"One incident for me that will always stand out is that game against Pakistan in Melbourne. I was told later, chances of winning the game was like 3% or something. But I never thought like that. Even 1% is enough. If there is a chance, there is a chance. So, you're never really done until you lose the game," said Kohli.

Meanwhile, Karan finished his tour with an electrifying performance at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. With over 70,000 fans in attendance, he performed hits including Tauba Tauba, Gangster, Bachke Bachke, Boyfriend and For A Reason. Videos from the concert went viral on social media, with one clip showing Karan travelling across the stadium on a zip line. The show concluded with a fireworks display.