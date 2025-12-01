Karan Aujla announces six-city India leg of P-POP CULTURE World Tour 2026, ticket details here

Karan Aujla is bringing his P-POP CULTURE World Tour to India next year, marking one of his largest live runs in the country. The shows start in early 2026 and cover six major cities. Karan Aujla announces six-city India leg of his P-POP CULTURE World Tour(Instagram/Karan Aujla)

Six-city run across India planned for the P-POP CULTURE World Tour

The India leg is being put together by Team Innovation. For Aujla, this stretch stands out because two stops - New Delhi and Chandigarh - will be held in stadium venues, something he hasn’t attempted here before.

The current schedule lists:

– New Delhi: 28 February 2026

– Mumbai & Pune: 4 March 2026

– Chandigarh: 14 March 2026

– Indore: 21 March 2026

– Bengaluru: 29 March 2026

P-POP CULTURE World Tour: ticket sales, early access, pricing

Tickets will go live on District. HSBC credit-card holders get a 48-hour early window beginning 1 December 2025 at 12 pm IST. General sales open on 3 December 2025 at 2 pm IST, with entry pricing from ₹999. VIP and premium packages will be listed separately, aimed at fans looking for closer-access zones.

Aujla’s Global Milestones Before Returning to India

The announcement follows Aujla’s recent milestone - becoming the first Punjabi artist to headline Rolling Loud. His earlier India tour, It Was All A Dream (2024), pulled crowds crossing 200,000. Production reviews at the time highlighted pacing, staging, and the number of surprise cameos.

The upcoming P-POP CULTURE run is being planned on a larger scale. Projections shared by organisers estimate more than 400,000 attendees across the six shows.

Before returning to India, Aujla opened the world tour in Abu Dhabi on 29 November 2025 at Etihad Park, Yas Island. Expected turnout: over 30,000. After that, he moves through the US, Europe, Asia, Canada, and the UK.

Album impact and wider reach

Aujla’s 2025 album P-POP CULTURE opened at No. 1 on Spotify and Apple Music in India and Canada. All tracks charted in the first week. The album also posted the strongest Canadian Billboard debut for a Punjabi-language release.

With numbers like these, the India leg is being positioned as a major cultural block in the 2026 live calendar - a large-format Punjabi music tour anchored across multiple regions, rather than one-off metros.

FAQs:

1. When does Karan Aujla’s India tour start?

The India leg begins on 28 February 2026 in New Delhi.

2. How many cities are part of the tour?

Six cities have been announced, with organisers hinting at more.

3.When do tickets go on sale?

Early access starts on 1 December 2025; general sales open on 3 December 2025.