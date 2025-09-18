After Diljit Dosanjh-Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran CONFIRMS collaboration with Karan Aujla; song to release in October

Speaking to BBC Asian Network, Ed confirmed the surprise collaboration and called it an exciting continuation of his exploration of Punjabi music. “The first time I sung in Punjabi was doing Lover , Diljit was teaching, and then obviously doing it with Arijit. And I've just done a tune with Karan Aujla as well, where we’ve done like a little bit of that,” Ed said referring to the third collaboration.

After first collaborating with Diljit Dosanjh on Lover and later with Arijit Singh for Sapphire , global pop star Ed Sheeran has now revealed he has worked with Punjabi hitmaker Karan Aujla on a brand-new English-Punjabi track. The song, already filmed in New York, is slated for an October release.

The British singer-songwriter added that the upcoming track with Karan is complete and fans can expect to hear it very soon. “We shot the video in New York last week. It's really good. It’ll come out, I reckon, sometime in October,” he revealed.

Ed also reflected on his journey of learning Punjabi and the beauty of singing in the language. “What I found learning the bits that I've sung in Punjabi is a kind of melodic language, and even without melody, how poetic it is. The things that you say in English—when we translate it, sometimes it just doesn't feel the same. So when you sing it in Punjabi or Hindi, whatever it might be, it always sound way more beautiful,” he explained.

On working with Karan, Ed praised the Punjabi superstar for pushing him to get his Punjabi right. “Like with Karan, sitting with him and him being like, ‘No, you say it like this, no, you say it like this.’ And I said, be really, really brutal with me. And so we sat together and he was brutally honest and we made it work. I'm just really excited now,” Sheeran shared.

For Karan, who recently made waves with his project P-Pop Culture, the collaboration further underlines Punjabi music’s growing global footprint. With Ed’s worldwide reach and Karan’s lyrical depth, their track is already one of the most anticipated musical crossovers of the year.