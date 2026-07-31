‘Every piece of footage’: Candace Owens drops defiant Charlie Kirk investigation message after device seizure warning

Owens replied on X, writing, “If I have all of my electronics seized, try not to be shocked when every piece of footage and evidence hits the internet immediately anyway. When an investigation is truly decentralized, there is no nucleus that can be captured.”

The discussion began after Matt Tardio posted on X, “Again… If Candace has all of her electronics seized, try not to be shocked.” His post quoted another user who questioned Owens’ presentation of rooftop footage linked to the Charlie Kirk case.

The exchange comes as the criminal case against murder suspect Tyler Robinson moves through court, while Owens continues to challenge the official version of events through her own investigation.

Owens made the remark on July 30 while responding to growing speculation online after podcast host and military veteran Matt Tardio again suggested that her electronics could be taken.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has sparked fresh debate after saying that even if her electronic devices are seized, the material from her independent investigation into Charlie Kirk’s 2025 assassination would still become public.

As of July 30, there is no confirmed report that any law enforcement agency has seized or plans to seize Owens’ devices. Her post came in response to online speculation rather than any announced legal action.

Owens continues questioning official investigation into Tyler Robinson Charlie Kirk was shot during a public event at Utah Valley University in September 2025. Prosecutors have charged Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder and have presented surveillance video, DNA evidence, text messages and other material during a preliminary hearing held in July 2026.

Also Read: Candace Owens shares rooftop video claiming it shows Charlie Kirk's killer doing ‘military crawl’ | Watch

Owens has spent months questioning that evidence. Through dozens of podcast episodes, she has argued that Robinson was a “patsy” and has raised questions about rooftop footage, security arrangements, the handling of evidence and the timeline presented by people connected to Turning Point USA.

She has also said she met Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, for more than four hours but still had unanswered questions.

Charlie Kirk investigation debate continues Owens’ latest post drew strong reactions. Laura Loomer wrote, “If I have all of my electronics seized. Oh, is someone about to be in trouble? Because only people under serious investigation get their electronics seized. We’re just asking questions.”

Other critics claimed Owens was holding back information, while some supporters defended her, saying she was trying to protect her investigation and exercise her free speech rights.

Also Read: ‘You put Charlie’s embalmed body on the internet’: Candace Owens attacks Erika Kirk amid Charlie Kirk burial site row

The case has also led to legal disputes outside the murder prosecution, including a defamation lawsuit filed by security chief Brian Harpole against Owens. Meanwhile, Charlie Kirk’s family and several of his allies have repeatedly urged her to stop promoting theories they believe are unsupported.

Court proceedings, however, remain focused on the evidence presented by prosecutors against Tyler Robinson, and no official action involving Owens’ electronic devices has been announced.