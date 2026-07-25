‘Quietly cremated?’: Candace Owens faces backlash after questioning Charlie Kirk's burial site

Candace Owens is facing backlash after raising questions about where Charlie Kirk was buried. While producer Blake Neff condemned the inquiry as none of her business, others called her continuous questions about Kirk’s death, including about alleged accomplices and Israeli ties, “obsessive” and “creepy.” Candace Owens faces backlash after questioning Charlie Kirk's burial site (Facebook/Candace Owens)

“Where is Charlie Kirk’s body buried? Why do I get the sense he was quietly cremated?” Owens wrote on X.

Kirk’s burial details were kept private. A massive memorial was attended by several people, including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Neff commented on Owens’ post, “That is none of your business. How could you ever feel entitled to such information?”

Also Read | Tyler Robinson seen grinning in court ‘just feet away from Erika Kirk’ as hearing begins | Video

Conservative Tiffany Savage slammed Owens in an X post, writing, “Candace has reached well past obsession. What business is it of hers to know where Charlie is buried and how his remains were processed? Enough is enough @RealCandaceO. Please, and understand that I am genuinely concerned , please seek professional help. This is not healthy. If not for any other reason than for you, your husband , and your children.”

“Your children need stability and this episode is teetering on endangerment. This is quite disturbing,” she added.

Another X user wrote, “CREEPY. Candace Owens is questioning where Charlie Kirk is buried again!! Apparently dancing on his grave for over ten months hasn’t been enough for her. So now she wants to literally physically dance on his grave.”

The user added, “And most likely wants to send her minions to his gravesite to make content. It’s Friday her day off. She’s a pregnant married mother of four. And instead of tending to her family or her own life she’s obsessing over where some other woman’s husband is buried. It’s disturbing.”

Latest update on the Charlie Kirk case Earlier this month, “devastating” evidence, including DNA on a rifle and a text confession, showed that Tyler Robinson should be tried for Kirk’s murder. This is what prosecutors told a court this week, while the defense team attempted to poke holes in the case.

Also Read | Candace Owens reveals shocking theory about footage of Tyler Robinson turning himself in, ‘Decoy maroon boys…’

Owens, who previously mocked Erika Kirk’s “tears” while talking about the hearing, slammed the case, writing on X, “The “evidence is overwhelming” campaign has begun! This is all so pathetic. And obvious. And utter disaster of a non-existent case. Cannot WAIT to be back on air on Monday.”

Prosecutors previously revealed that Lance Twiggs, the roommate and romantic partner of Robinson, was given immunity in exchange for providing recorded video statements to investigators about the case.

Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).