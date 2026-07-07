Candace Owens has taken a jab at Erika Kirk, mocking her “tears” and what she referred to as “an orbit of her pay-rolled influencers” as Tyler Robinson’s hearing began on Monday, July 6, in Utah. Robinson came face-to-face with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, and Charlie’s parents for the first time since the assassination. Tyler Robinson hearing: Candace Owens mocks Erika Kirk's ‘tears,’ accuses her ‘pay-rolled influencers’ of hiding truth (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)

Candace, in the same X post, questioned the evidence set to be presented in court, calling it “unvetted.”

“Today the Tyler Robinson show trial begins,” wrote Candace. “Evidence like text message confessions will be allowed in the court room, despite the fact that Tyler’s defense has not been allowed to vet those messages to determine if they were doctored or who actually sent them. Remember, the FBI and ATF was not forced to turn over key evidence despite multiple discovery requests because the judge has ruled it’s not necessary at this stage.”

She continued, “Key witness testimony from Lance Twiggs will be played, but Lance Twiggs is not allowed to be cross-examined because the judge has ruled it’s not necessary at this stage. Today is about emotion. You will hear the Fed’s narrative absent any ability for the defense to meaningfully dispute it.”

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She added, “What you can expect (aside from Erika’s tears) are an orbit of her pay-rolled influencers trying to convince you that the unvetted evidence is “overwhelming” and “undeniable”. Sit back and watch the predictable show. The real trial will come later. Charlie’s army is growing. Ultimately, truth will win.”

Tyler Robinson’s hearing The proceeding is set to resemble a minitrial. Prosecutors plan to offer DNA evidence linking Robinson to the suspected murder weapon, testimony from investigators, autopsy findings, witness statements and video of Kirk’s murder. They will have to present all their evidence and can use secondhand information, or hearsay.

At the end of the hearing, state District Judge Tony Graf will determine if the case will proceed. Reporters and the public can attend as Graf denied a defense request to restrict access.

Prosecutors will have to demonstrate that there are reasonable grounds to believe Robinson killed Kirk. This standard is actually lower than for a trial, where prosecutors are required to prove guilt "beyond a reasonable doubt."

Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).