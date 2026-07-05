Erika Kirk remembers Charlie Kirk on America's 250th anniversary, shares his July 4 'tradition'

In her caption, Erika Kirk wrote: “Happy 250th America. My husband was looking forward to this day for so long. I wish he could be celebrating with us today and watching the fireworks with the kids. When I first met Charlie he told me he only had ice cream twice a year, once on his birthday and once on 4th of July. So tonight we will continue to carry on that tradition. I pray it inspires you to maybe make your own 4th of July family tradition moving forward as we celebrate this great nation.”

As Americans celebrated the country’s 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, Erika Kirk shared a deeply personal message about her late husband, Charlie Kirk. Posting from her Instagram account, @mrserikakirk, the Turning Point USA CEO reflected on a milestone holiday that Charlie had long looked forward to. Alongside a family-focused holiday post, she spoke about missing him during the celebrations and revealed a simple tradition he followed every year. Her message connected family, grief and patriotism, drawing strong reactions from supporters and critics alike as people remembered the conservative activist nearly 10 months after his death.

The post offered a glimpse into a small family custom that Erika plans to continue with their children. It also highlighted how she is keeping Charlie’s memory alive through traditions that mattered to him.

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Charlie Kirk’s legacy continues Charlie Kirk was best known as the co-founder of Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization he launched in 2012. Over the years, he became a prominent political commentator, author and speaker, building a large following through campus events, podcasts and public debates.

His life was cut short on September 10, 2025, when he was fatally shot during a Turning Point USA “Prove Me Wrong” event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Authorities later arrested Tyler James Robinson in connection with the killing. The case remains in the legal system.

Since Charlie’s death, Erika Kirk has taken on a larger public role. In September 2025, she became CEO of Turning Point USA and pledged to continue expanding the organization. A former Miss Arizona USA, entrepreneur and ministry leader, she has balanced that responsibility while raising the couple’s two young children.

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Her July 4 message reflected both loss and continuity. While remembering the husband she wished could have shared the day with his family, she also focused on carrying forward a tradition that connected him to the holiday he loved.