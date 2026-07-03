Erika Kirk shares Charlie Kirk’s ‘What is an American?’ message before July 4, revives old controversy

“What is an American?” he asks during the clip, calling it one of the defining questions facing the country. He says America is not simply a place people come to for wealth or citizenship benefits, but a nation built around shared values and loyalty.

The video, which runs for a little over two minutes, shows Charlie Kirk discussing what he believed makes someone truly American. He argues that the answer goes beyond legal paperwork or a passport

Erika Kirk used social media on July 2 to bring back one of Charlie Kirk’s old discussions on American identity, just days before Independence Day celebrations in the United States. Posting on X with the caption “What is an American?”, she shared a clip from The Charlie Kirk Show in which the conservative commentator spoke about citizenship, loyalty, culture and assimilation. The video was widely spread and drew attention from both supporters and critics, reopening a debate that had long been associated with Charlie Kirk’s political message.

Charlie Kirk goes on to argue that American identity requires respect for the Constitution, appreciation of the country's history and a commitment to assimilation. He stresses the importance of embracing a common culture, language and national loyalty.

Toward the end of the video, he highlights a quote from former President Theodore Roosevelt. The message reads: “There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn’t an American at all.” It also includes Roosevelt’s statement that America has “room for but one flag, the American flag” and “room for but one language here, and that is the English language.”

Also Read: ‘Erika was on the phone’: Candace Owens faces backlash over fresh Charlie Kirk funeral allegation

Charlie Kirk's views on what makes an American The responses to the post reflected the same divisions that often surrounded Charlie Kirk during his career. Supporters praised the message and thanked Erika Kirk for continuing to share his work. Some commenters called him a “true patriot,” while others wrote, “Miss you Charlie” and encouraged Erika to keep sharing his speeches and interviews.

Critics viewed the post differently. Some accused Erika Kirk of posting “cherry-picked” content and argued that the clip did not represent the full range of Charlie Kirk’s views. Others challenged his comments on assimilation and national identity, while a few raised broader political criticisms that have followed his work for years.

Also Read: Twist in Candace Owens’ latest Erika Kirk criticism amid husband George Farmer's admission: ‘I don’t know…’

Since Charlie Kirk’s death in 2025, Erika Kirk has regularly shared videos, speeches and personal tributes. Her latest post was another example of that effort, bringing one of his most discussed messages back into public view ahead of Independence Day.