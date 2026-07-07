Tyler Robinson seen grinning in court ‘just feet away from Erika Kirk’ as hearing begins | Video
Tyler Robinson came face-to-face with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, and Charlie’s parents for the first time since the assassination.
A video shared on X by Collin Rugg shows alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson in court for his preliminary hearing on Monday, July 6, in Utah. Robinson is seen in a conversation with a woman, occasionally grinning.
This comes as Robinson came face-to-face with Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, and Charlie’s parents for the first time since the assassination.
“Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson was seen laughing in court today just feet away from Erika Kirk, according to the Daily Mail,” Rugg captioned the video. “The outlet reports that Robinson was seen laughing at one point with his attorney, Kathy Nester.”
“Charlie's parents and Erika reportedly left the courtroom today when Utah Valley University police officer Chris Bagley started testifying about the moment Charlie was shot,” he added.
Watch the video here: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/2074207511205519429?s=20
Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk’s parents face Tyler Robinson for the first time
Kirk’s family released a statement to local media in advance of Monday's proceedings, which are scheduled to last through Friday. "Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children," said Kirk's widow, Erika, his parents, Robert and Kathryn, and sister, Mary, per BBC.
"Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief,” they added.
Read More | Tulsi Gabbard holds back tears as she honors Charlie Kirk, ‘The time that we have in this world is temporary’ | Video
Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).
The proceeding is set to resemble a minitrial. Prosecutors plan to offer DNA evidence linking Robinson to the suspected murder weapon, testimony from investigators, autopsy findings, witness statements and video of Kirk’s murder. They will have to present all their evidence and can use secondhand information, or hearsay.
Read More | Charlie Kirk's murder ‘part of a larger effort’? FBI probing groups that may have 'aided and abetted’ Tyler Robinson
At the end of the hearing, state District Judge Tony Graf will determine if the case will proceed. Reporters and the public can attend as Graf denied a defense request to restrict access.
Prosecutors will have to demonstrate that there are reasonable grounds to believe Robinson killed Kirk. This standard is actually lower than for a trial, where prosecutors are required to prove guilt "beyond a reasonable doubt."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More