Tyler Robinson seen grinning in court ‘just feet away from Erika Kirk’ as hearing begins | Video

A video shared on X by Collin Rugg shows alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson in court for his preliminary hearing on Monday, July 6, in Utah. Robinson is seen in a conversation with a woman, occasionally grinning. Tyler Robinson seen grinning in court ‘just feet away from Erika Kirk’ as hearing begins (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool, File, AP Photo/Marielle Scott )

This comes as Robinson came face-to-face with Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, and Charlie’s parents for the first time since the assassination.

“Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson was seen laughing in court today just feet away from Erika Kirk, according to the Daily Mail,” Rugg captioned the video. “The outlet reports that Robinson was seen laughing at one point with his attorney, Kathy Nester.”

“Charlie's parents and Erika reportedly left the courtroom today when Utah Valley University police officer Chris Bagley started testifying about the moment Charlie was shot,” he added.

Watch the video here: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/2074207511205519429?s=20

Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk’s parents face Tyler Robinson for the first time Kirk’s family released a statement to local media in advance of Monday's proceedings, which are scheduled to last through Friday. "Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children," said Kirk's widow, Erika, his parents, Robert and Kathryn, and sister, Mary, per BBC.

"Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief,” they added.

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Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

The proceeding is set to resemble a minitrial. Prosecutors plan to offer DNA evidence linking Robinson to the suspected murder weapon, testimony from investigators, autopsy findings, witness statements and video of Kirk’s murder. They will have to present all their evidence and can use secondhand information, or hearsay.

Read More | Charlie Kirk's murder ‘part of a larger effort’? FBI probing groups that may have 'aided and abetted’ Tyler Robinson

At the end of the hearing, state District Judge Tony Graf will determine if the case will proceed. Reporters and the public can attend as Graf denied a defense request to restrict access.

Prosecutors will have to demonstrate that there are reasonable grounds to believe Robinson killed Kirk. This standard is actually lower than for a trial, where prosecutors are required to prove guilt "beyond a reasonable doubt."