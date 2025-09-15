Days after Charlie Kirk’s death, Tulsi Gabbard was seen holding back tears as she took the stage to honor the slain Turning Point USA founder. A video of Gabbard remembering Kirk, 31, has gone viral. Tulsi Gabbard holds back tears as she honors Charlie Kirk (tulsigabbard/Instagram)

Kirk was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

What did Tulsi Gabbard say

“Aloha,” Gabbard said in the video after a round of applause from the audience. “In the Book of Corinthians, Paul said, “Therefore, we are always of good courage and know that while we are at home in the body, we are absent from the Lord. We are of good courage, I say, and prefer to rather be absent from the body and be home with the Lord.””

Read More | Charlie Kirk death: Bill Clinton, Joe Biden and other former presidents react, ‘Young man was murdered in cold blood’

“Ultimately, for every one of us, the time that we have in this world is temporary. Our time will come sooner or later. And so the critical question that we have for ourselves is, whatever time we have, what are we doing with it? How are we making the most of every day that we have?” she continued.

Read More | Melania Trump breaks silence on Kirk's murder, ‘Charlie’s children will be raised with stories instead of memories’

Gabbard added, “Charlie Kirk, every single day, carried out his mission motivated by his faith in Jesus Christ and his unwavering dedication to defending our God given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution and Bill of Rights.”

Tulsi Gabbard’s tribute to Charlie Kirk

Gabbard remembered Kirk in a lengthy Instagram post after his death. She wrote, in part, “Charlie Kirk was truly one of a kind. A kind, loving, and courageous soul who lived what he preached. His view that our political, social, and spiritual differences should be debated freely and respectfully was something he put into practice every day — a living embodiment of the vision our founders had for our country.”

Gabbard said of the suspect, “The person who shot Charlie Kirk sought to silence him, using violence to take away his freedom of speech by ending his life and to terrorize those who think like Charlie into silence.”

“Charlie Kirk stood up to such fanatics who hate freedom and want to silence any who dare to challenge the so-called “liberal” establishment. This assassin killed him to prevent his voice from being heard, prevent him from inspiring others, as he did every day, and to terrorize and intimidate the American people into silence,” she added.