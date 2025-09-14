Hawk Tuah girl breaks months of silence to speak out on Charlie Kirk’s death, but Crypto scam allegations resurface

Haliey Welch, also known as the Hawk Tuah girl, has shared her thoughts about the fatal killing of Charlie Kirk in a recent video posted online. Kirk, the 31-year-old conservative political activist, was shot in the neck when attending an event at the Utah Valley University, and succumbed to his injuries soon after. Haliey Welch shared her thoughts on Charlie Kirk's shooting and more in an Instagram video.(X/@IvankaNews_ and X/@FearedBuck)

In Welch's video, which has also been doing the rounds on X, she can be heard slamming those who ‘celebrated’ Kirk's death.

What Haliey Welch said

Haliey Welch began the video saying that at the end of the day she didn't really care if people liked what she had to say or not. She went on to recall that she'd seen some of the most ‘outrageous and heinous’ things online over the last few days.

Welch slammed people who got online to ‘applaud another human being unalived’ – a reference to the killing of Kirk. She called it ‘sick’ and said that people did not have to agree with a single thing Kirk said, practiced, or preached, but they should have had a little bit of sympathy for his wife and kids.

Kirk and his wife Erika have a son and daughter, with the former having turned 1 this May and the latter having turned 3 just this August. Erika, in her first public remarks after her husband's shooting, also detailed how hard it was for her to explain what happened to Charlie to their three-year-old.

Welch continued, asking people to be ‘respectful’ and saying that if people didn't have anything nice to say, then they shouldn't say anything at all. She spoke about the ‘divide’ in the US, and noted that this was a time to come together.

She remarked that the past week had shown that the world was ‘mean’ and ‘evil’. Welch referred to the Iryna Zarutska murder case, which happened some time back, but returned to attention with the release of the footage showing the brutal assault.

She ended her message on the note that people must show more compassion all around. Several comments on her Instagram post agreed that irrespective of political leanings, it is important to have empathy.

Welch became known as the Hawk Tuah girl after a clip went viral where she could be heard saying “Oh, you have got to give it that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang, you get me?,” in a sexually suggestive reply to a question.

However, after she posted her video, her old crypto scam allegations resurfaced. On X, one person said “no one forgot her rugpull.” Another remarked “shes not in prison?”, while yet another person stated “She's a scammer.” Welch faced criticism in 2024 after her ‘Hawk’ digital coin nosedived, leading to accusations of a ‘pump and dump’ – where people behind a digital coin hype it before launch and then sell it for profit. Welch denid said allegations.