Charlie Kirk's old message on forgiveness resurfaces amid Tyler Robinson death penalty calls

Charlie Kirk's old X post on forgiveness has resurfaced after Tyler Robinson was arrested as a suspect following the killing of the 31-year-old conservative political activist on September 10. Kirk was attending an event at the Utah Valley University, when a bullet hit the side of his neck, and he succumbed to his injuries after some time. A lot of people online are demanding the death penalty for Tyler Robinson, the suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.(X/@TulsiGabbard)

Initially, authorities released the photos of a person of interest, and then went on to announce that they had Robinson in custody. Bullet casings with anti-fascist inscriptions were reportedly recovered from the 22-year-old Utah native, authorities said, even as they didn't clearly outline a motive.

There is a lot of online chatter about the death penalty for Robinson, but Charlie Kirk's message on forgiveness is likely to give people pause.

On X, Kirk had written “To be a Christian means to forgive the inexcusable because God has forgiven the inexcusable in you.” The post is from 2014.

Sharing a screengrab of the same, one X user asked how Charlie Kirk would respond to Robinson.

Another person on X said “Charlie Kirk would gladly welcome Tyler Robinson in heaven were he to repent," after which a person left a screengrab of Kirk's old words in a comment to the post.

A pastor also shared Kirk's message on forgiveness, and wrote “Forgiveness isn’t forgetting. It isn’t pretending nothing happened. It’s war. The kind that happens inside the chest when the Holy Spirit tells you to lay your weapon down and bless the one who drew theirs. You don’t forgive because the world tells you to. You forgive because the man on the cross forgave you.”

Wife Erika Kirk's vow

After Charlie Kirk's death, wife Erika vowed to ensure that his message lived on, and said that she wanted to make Turning Point USA into the biggest thing the nation had seen.

She also recounted how difficult it was to try and convey to their 3-year-old daughter what had happened to Charlie.