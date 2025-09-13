Tyler Robinson: 10 things we know about Charlie Kirk shooting suspect — Motive, parents, Discord activity

The arrest of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson has left a Utah community reeling. The “squeaky clean” kid from a loving family, Robinson is now accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a campus event at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson, 22, arrested for allegedly assassinating activist Charlie Kirk, leaves Utah community in shock.(AFP)

ALSO READ| Was Charlie Kirk wearing a bulletproof vest? Video clip sparks new theory

Here are ten things we know so far about the suspect, his background, and the growing investigation.

1. Robinson’s grandmother Debbie told NBC News she spoke to her family daily and was stunned: her grandson had always seemed “squeaky clean.” Neighbors described him as “very considerate,” “quiet,” and “respectful.”

One family friend said, “I’m stunned. These are really nice people.”

2. The Robinsons, who live near St. George, Utah, aren’t particularly political or religious. Friends describe them as “good, down-to-earth, nice people” who enjoy hunting, ATVs, and family vacations.

3. Robinson's mother proudly posted that he juggled AP calculus, four college classes, and four high school courses in his senior year. Social media also showed him scoring a 34 on the ACT in the 99th percentile.

4. Officials said Robinson had become “more political in recent years.” Gov. Spencer Cox revealed he once told relatives at dinner that he disliked Kirk’s views, saying the activist was “full of hate and spreading hate.”

5. He studied briefly at Utah State University before transferring to Dixie Technical College, where he pursued an electrical apprenticeship. He wasn’t enrolled at Utah Valley University, where the shooting occurred.

6. Robinson’s father recognized him in FBI photos and urged him to surrender. After initial resistance, Robinson agreed. His father called a youth pastor, who also served as a U.S. Marshals officer, setting the arrest in motion. Cox later thanked the family for “doing the right thing.”

7. Investigators recovered a Mauser .30-06 bolt-action rifle wrapped in a towel near campus. Engravings on casings included: “Hey fascist! CATCH!” and “O Bella ciao…” from an Italian revolutionary song. Another bizarre message read: “If you read this, you are GAY Lmao.”

8. Robinson faces suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice.

9. NBC News reported they found no evidence of criminal history. A public safety assessment showed no felony, misdemeanor, or violent offenses.

10. Utah neighbors remembered him as active but reserved, and classmates never heard him talk politics or guns. One even told NBC News, “He was a good kid.”

ALSO READ| NFL holds moment of silence for Charlie Kirk during Packers vs Commanders game

Meanwhile, the FBI continues its investigation, including Robinson’s alleged Discord activity and the motive behind what Utah’s governor called a “political assassination” remains unclear.