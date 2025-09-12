Who is Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk shooting suspect identified after major manhunt?

Tyler Robinson was identified as the alleged shooting suspect, who shot at Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, the New York Post reported on Friday citing sources. This comes after President Donald Trump announced that the suspect for the Turning Point USA's founder has been caught. The Post reported that Tyler Robinson is 22 years old and a Utah local. Tyler Robinson was identified as the alleged suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting(AFP)

“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Trump told ‘Fox & Friends’ during a live interview. “Somebody who was very close to him turned him in,” he added.

The president also said that the suspect's father relayed the information through ‘a minister who was involved with law enforcement’.

“I hope he’s going to be found guilty and I hope he gets the death penalty. What he did — Charlie Kirk was the finest person and he didn’t deserve this.”

Charlie Kirk shooting

Kirk was fatally shot on Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem. The 31-year-old was answering questions when a loud shot rang. He was hit in his neck. Charlie Kirk was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The FBI and law enforcement detained two people, but released them within hours. The agency then posted photos and videos of Robinson trying to escape the UVU campus after the shooting. A reward of $100k was announced.

The state of Utah will be pursuing the death penalty when the suspect is caught, Governor Spencer Cox has said.

Asked if the shooter was part of a broader plot or network, Trump said that it appeared to be a one-off incident but that it was still unclear with the investigation continuing.

“Seems to be,” Trump said. “Well you don’t know, I mean, you don’t know.”