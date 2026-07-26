Dharmendra Pradhan and Yvette Berry: Two education ministers, two contrasting resignations in two days

Within just two days, two education ministers in two democracies resigned from office. While the departures came almost back-to-back, the circumstances surrounding them were markedly different. While the exit happened almost back-to-back, the circumstances behind them were markedly different. (Facebook@Yvette Berry and ANI)

In India, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down on Saturday (July 25) amid mounting political pressure over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and criticism of the government's handling of protests, which demonstrators described as brutal.

Also read | Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as education minister amid massive paper leak protests

Earlier that week, on Thursday (July 23), Yvette Berry, the Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Australia's Australian Capital Territory (ACT), also resigned. Her decision, however, came despite an integrity investigation finding no personal wrongdoing on her part, according to ABC.

Australia's minister resigned despite being cleared Berry's resignation followed the release of a report by the ACT Integrity Commission into the awarding of a multi-million-dollar contract for the redevelopment of Campbell Primary School.

According to the commission, the former director-general of the ACT Education Directorate and Berry's then chief of staff had engaged in "serious corrupt conduct". The report concluded that they had "dishonestly provided a back door" for the Construction, Forestry and Maritime Employees Union (CFMEU) to advance its strategic interests during the procurement process, ABC reported.

Also read | 'Dharmendra Pradhan offered to resign on Day 1 of protests’: BJP leader makes bombshell claim

The commission, however, did not make any adverse findings against Berry herself.

Even after being cleared of wrongdoing, Berry chose to resign from the government on Thursday.

ACT Chief Minister accepts resignation ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr accepted Berry's resignation while emphasising that the Integrity Commission had found no evidence of her involvement or wrongdoing.

Also read | ‘Resigned to stop anti-national forces': Dharmendra Pradhan's reason for resignation as education minister

At the same time, Barr referred to the ACT's Ministerial Code of Conduct, which states that ministers are accountable for the decisions and actions of their staff.

Pradhan resigns Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, after weeks of massive student protests in Delhi seeking his resignation over exam irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak.

Pradhan announced his resignation from the post on X. He said that he was taking the decision keeping the future of students in mind. "...To ensure that anti-national elements are not benefitted by the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the nation remains united, students in India do not get tangled in legal complexities and focus on their studies and their career, I have tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister...," the letter reads.

The President of India has accepted Pradhan's resignation and Pralhad Joshi has been appointed as the new Education minister.