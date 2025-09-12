Charlie Kirk assassination suspect identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson

The suspect behind the Charlie Kirk assassination has been identified as Tyler Robinson, the FBI said. The authorities had released multiple photos of the suspect in the Charlie Kirk shooting investigation.(FBI)

The suspect behind the assassination had eluded police and federal agency for more than 24 hours after Wednesday's shooting, in which a sniper fired a single gunshot killing Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem.

The 22-year-old Utah man was reportedly turned in by his father, law enforcement sources told New York Post.

Also Read: Who is Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk shooting suspect identified after major manhunt?

The development comes shortly after US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News, said “with a high degree of certainty” that the suspect in the killing of the right-wing activist has been taken into custody following a massive manhunt.

“I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody,” Trump said in the interview.

“Somebody close to him turned him, you know, they said, whoa. It’s interesting, where we had very good pictures, but not great, not perfect,” he added.

The US President also called for death penalty for the accused, adding that Kirk was the finest person he knew.

“I hope he’s going to be found guilty and I hope he gets the death penalty. What he did — Charlie Kirk was the finest person and he didn’t deserve this," Trump said.

The FBI had circulated grainy images captured from surveillance cameras showing a person wearing a black top, black sunglasses and a dark baseball cap.

The New York Post further said that the suspect was believed to have fired the shot from an elevated position, around 200 yards from where Kirk was seated at the university’s Losee Center.

The FBI and the US Justice Department has so far not commented on the arrest of the suspect. However, a press briefing is scheduled later in the day.