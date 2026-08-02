Twin Falls, Idaho mass shooting: Latest updates as number of injured rises to 7; death toll remains at 3
A gunman opened fire at an In-N-Out in Twin Falls, Idaho. Here's the latest on the shooting.
A mass shooting in Twin Falls, Idaho has left three people dead and many injured. A gunman opened fire at an In-N-Out, with videos of the shooter going viral on social media.
Here’s the latest update on the shooting
While initial reports claimed that two people were injured in the shooting, AZ Intel shared in an X post that the number of injured has risen to seven, a city spokesman told AP. While the death toll remained at three, it is unclear if the suspect was among the 3 dead.
Terry Dudley has been identified by his son and his employer as one of the injured. North Star Taxi wrote on Facebook that Terry is one of its drivers. It confirmed that he is alive but has a “long road ahead of him.”
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At 2:29 pm, an “active shooter incident” was first reported, and shortly afterwards, police urged people to avoid the area. Cops noted that roads in the area would be closed, as officers responded.
The suspected shooter, whose identity has yet to be revealed, is dead, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said during a press conference. Joshua Palmer, a public information coordinator for the city, told The Independent that the number of victims could increase.
“We want to emphasize that that number may change,” Palmer said. “That was just the first number we got.”
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The In-N-Out where the shooting took place opened on July 24 as part of the company’s recent expansion to Idaho, The Guardian reported.
Police said that several people were taken to St Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Hospital spokesperson Taylor Marschner said that it was “working closely with law enforcement and emergency responders as they manage the situation.”
Idaho Governor Brad Little opened up about the shooting in a social media post. “Idahoans, join me in keeping the Twin Falls community in your prayers as law enforcement and first responders respond to an active shooter situation near In-N-Out. Please avoid the area and follow directions from law enforcement as they work to keep everyone safe,” he wrote on X.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More