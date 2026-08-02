Twin Falls drive-by shooting: Gunfire erupts at Trotter Drive home; is it connected to Idaho In-N-Out shooting?

“At approximately 8:45 p.m., officers with the our department were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Trotter Drive following a report of shots fired,” reads the press release. “Officers responded to the scene and are actively investigating the incident. At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available. At this time there are no reported injuries. Based on the information currently available, this appears to be an isolated incident and is not related to the earlier incident at In-N-Out.”

The Twin Falls Police Department confirmed in a press release shared on Facebook that the drive-by shooting appears to be “an isolated incident” and is not connected to the In-N-Out shooting.

Officers who are in the area are actively investigating the shooting. As of 10:50 pm Saturday, no injuries had been reported.

Twin Falls police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place late Saturday night, August 1. The Twin Falls Police Department said that the shooting was reported around 8:45 pm at a home in the 300 block of Trotter Drive, near 4th Ave. E and Meadowview Lane.

It adds, “We ask the public to avoid the area while officers conduct their investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 208-735-4357. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

The Twin Falls In-N-Out shooting A mass shooting in Twin Falls, Idaho has left three people dead and many injured. A gunman opened fire at an In-N-Out, with videos of the shooter going viral on social media.

While initial reports claimed that two people were injured in the shooting, AZ Intel shared in an X post that the number of injured has risen to seven, a city spokesman told AP. While the death toll remained at three, it is unclear if the suspect was among the 3 dead.

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Terry Dudley has been identified by his son and his employer as one of the injured. North Star Taxi wrote on Facebook that Terry is one of its drivers. It confirmed that he is alive but has a “long road ahead of him.”

At 2:29 pm, an “active shooter incident” was first reported, and shortly afterwards, police urged people to avoid the area. Cops noted that roads in the area would be closed, as officers responded.

The suspected shooter, whose identity has yet to be revealed, is dead, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said during a press conference. Joshua Palmer, a public information coordinator for the city, told The Independent that the number of victims could increase.