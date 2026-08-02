Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out president, pens emotional message after Twin Falls, Idaho shooting: ‘Lost one of our associates’

Lynsi Snyder, the In-N-Out president, penned an emotional message on social media after the deadly shooting at the Twin Falls outlet in Idaho. The incident on August 1 left many including the shooter dead. Emergency responders at the site of a fatal shooting incident in Twin Falls, Idaho. (ABC AFFILIATE KIVI/Handout via REUTERS )

Snyder confirmed that one of the In-N-Out Associates was a victim of the shooting. The identity of the shooter and the motive has not been made public yet. However, videos emerged online showing a lone gunman engage the shooter with a pistol, and the internet hailed his heroics.

Here's what the In-N-Out president said about the shooting.

Lynsi Snyder on In-N-Out shooting Snyder wrote “To my dear IN-N-OUT Family, Customers, and Friends and Family to both, My heart is broken, my chest is heavy, my eyes burn from the tears I've shed.”

She added “We lost one of our beautiful Associates tonight. She was taking care of our most important asset - our Customers, and her life was taken by a disgusting human who doesn't value the lives of others or his own. He shot both on our property and off, and ended his life shortly after he took the precious lives of our Associate and Customers, innocent people who never saw it coming.”