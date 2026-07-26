A Fight Over Dirt Spans Two of Trump’s Controversial D.C. Projects

WASHINGTON—Litigants sometimes fight dirty. They don’t often fight about physical dirt. Players continue to use East Potomac Golf Links, dirt notwithstanding.

About 37,000 cubic yards of it are at the center of a case that bridges two of President Trump’s hot-button initiatives in the nation’s capital: the construction of a White House ballroom and his plans to transform a beloved—and decidedly unfancy—public golf course on an island in the Potomac River into a championship-level facility.

The dirt came from the White House grounds where Trump demolished the East Wing and construction crews have spent months digging below ground to make way for a bunker and other facilities that the president says are essential.

Workers hauled 150 truckloads of the soil 2 miles away, to East Potomac Golf Links, where it currently sits in a large mound on one of the site’s nine-hole courses. A local preservation group has sued to block the renovation. One of its arguments is that the dirt is likely contaminated and will hurt golfers and the environment if it is used in the makeover.

The National Park Service says no decision has been made on whether or how the dirt will be used in any course construction. The government says the soil, which is fenced off and covered in grass, is clean—or at least clean enough. The Park Service had it tested and said no asbestos was detected. Though there are other toxins present, including arsenic and lead, the service said it isn’t enough to harm anyone. The DC Preservation League now wants to test the dirt itself.

The fate of the pile sits with U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, who in a hearing this month said she didn’t understand why the government won’t give the preservation group some soil samples.

“If there isn’t a problem with it, who cares?” Reyes asked.

But the government is digging in. “We’re not legally obligated to,” Justice Department lawyer Michael Robertson told the judge.