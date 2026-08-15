Trump urges Americans to pay ‘little bit more’ for gas as Hormuz crisis with Iran deepens

United States President Donald tTrump had on Friday urged Americans to accept slightly higher gasoline prices as the US-Iran conflict continues. At a political rally in Garden City, New York, Trump said that paying “a tiny little bit more for your gasoline” would be worth the cost of ensuring “a very evil country” could not have nuclear weapons. Trump urged Americans to accept slightly higher gasoline prices, even as Iranian foreign minister Araghchi said Iran had not decided to resume talks with the US. (AP/ PTI)

He further alleged that he would be “declaring” Hormuz “a territory of the United States” after America defeats Iran. Progress towards a ceasefire has stalled even as Iran, over the past few days, reiterated that it has not resumed talks with the US. Owing to this, oil tanker traffic through the strait also remained halted.

Iran on Saturday called on the United States to accept the “reality of defeat”, a day after Trump vowed to bring Strait of Hormuz under American control.