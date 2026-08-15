Was NYC designer found dead on Montauk yacht harassed by boat owner? Shocking allegations surface against Chris Durnan

Hamptons fashion entrepreneur Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra claimed she was being "harassed" and faced accusations of fraud from financier Chris Durnan shortly before she was discovered deceased on his boat, as per The Post. Fashion entrepreneur Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra reported harassment from Chris Durnan before her mysterious death on his boat.

The 33-year-old swimwear designer, hailing from Ireland, had blocked Durnan's number on August 1, 2025, after he sent hostile text messages to her business partner at East x East, Dylan Grace, claiming that they were engaged in fraudulent activities.

Martha Nolan-O’Slattara and Grace's text exchanges revealed Nolan-O’Slattara assured Grace that she would confer with Durnan — who acquired approximately 13% of their company in 2022 for $250,000 — to discuss the allegations of financial misconduct.

“Oh god . . . I’ll meet him Monday,” Nolan-O'Slatarra reassured Grace, as per the screenshots of their conversation shared with The Post.

“Can you unblock him for the weekend,” Grace asked. Martha responded, “Did it.”

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‘I’m getting harassed,’ Nolan-O’Slatarra claimed On the following day, Nolan-O’Slatarra, who had earlier barred Durnan from contacting her several months earlier, articulated her discontent by asserting that Durnan was communicating with her in an aggressive manner.

“I’m getting harassed,” Nolan-O’Slatarra communicated to Grace on Aug. 2.

The Irish-born beauty expressed that Durnan was making comments such as "shite like you ghosting me" and described him as “looking for attention like a child.”

Nolan-O’Slatarra's meeting with Chris Durnan On August 4, Nolan-O’Slatarra met Durnan aboard his vessel, "Hell in a Bucket," around 7:30 p.m. at the Montauk Yacht Club. The two then embarked on a boat tour, enjoying champagne as they watched the sunset, which occurred at 8:08 p.m. that evening, as per New York Magazine.

The pair returned to the yacht club at an unspecified time and transferred to Durnan’s other boat, "Ripple," according to the magazine.

The events that followed remain under investigation by the police.

Chris Durnan denies any involvement Durnan has not faced any allegations of misconduct related to her death, and he has also refuted any claims of involvement.

His attorney informed New York Magazine that Durnan discarded his clothing due to them being stained with Nolan-O’Slattara’s vomit. However, the EMT report did not reference any vomit. His garments were never found.

Nolan-O’Slatarra’s family has initiated a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against Durnan in the Manhattan Supreme Court.

On Thursday, the estate of Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra established a tip line to gather information that could assist in the investigation regarding her death.