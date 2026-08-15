Was NYC designer found dead on Montauk yacht harassed by boat owner? Shocking allegations surface against Chris Durnan
Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, a swimwear designer, claimed harassment from financier Chris Durnan before her death on his boat, as per a new report.
Hamptons fashion entrepreneur Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra claimed she was being "harassed" and faced accusations of fraud from financier Chris Durnan shortly before she was discovered deceased on his boat, as per The Post.
The 33-year-old swimwear designer, hailing from Ireland, had blocked Durnan's number on August 1, 2025, after he sent hostile text messages to her business partner at East x East, Dylan Grace, claiming that they were engaged in fraudulent activities.
Martha Nolan-O’Slattara and Grace's text exchanges revealed
Nolan-O’Slattara assured Grace that she would confer with Durnan — who acquired approximately 13% of their company in 2022 for $250,000 — to discuss the allegations of financial misconduct.
“Oh god . . . I’ll meet him Monday,” Nolan-O'Slatarra reassured Grace, as per the screenshots of their conversation shared with The Post.
“Can you unblock him for the weekend,” Grace asked. Martha responded, “Did it.”
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‘I’m getting harassed,’ Nolan-O’Slatarra claimed
On the following day, Nolan-O’Slatarra, who had earlier barred Durnan from contacting her several months earlier, articulated her discontent by asserting that Durnan was communicating with her in an aggressive manner.
“I’m getting harassed,” Nolan-O’Slatarra communicated to Grace on Aug. 2.
The Irish-born beauty expressed that Durnan was making comments such as "shite like you ghosting me" and described him as “looking for attention like a child.”
Nolan-O’Slatarra's meeting with Chris Durnan
On August 4, Nolan-O’Slatarra met Durnan aboard his vessel, "Hell in a Bucket," around 7:30 p.m. at the Montauk Yacht Club. The two then embarked on a boat tour, enjoying champagne as they watched the sunset, which occurred at 8:08 p.m. that evening, as per New York Magazine.
The pair returned to the yacht club at an unspecified time and transferred to Durnan’s other boat, "Ripple," according to the magazine.
The events that followed remain under investigation by the police.
Chris Durnan denies any involvement
Durnan has not faced any allegations of misconduct related to her death, and he has also refuted any claims of involvement.
His attorney informed New York Magazine that Durnan discarded his clothing due to them being stained with Nolan-O’Slattara’s vomit. However, the EMT report did not reference any vomit. His garments were never found.
Nolan-O’Slatarra’s family has initiated a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against Durnan in the Manhattan Supreme Court.
On Thursday, the estate of Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra established a tip line to gather information that could assist in the investigation regarding her death.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More