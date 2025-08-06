Who was Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra? Irish fashion designer found dead on yacht in New York

An Irish woman was found dead on a yacht that was stationed in Montauk, New York, on Tuesday. She was identified as Carlow-born fashion designer Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, 33. Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra founded the fashion label East x East and worked as a marketing consultant and businesswoman.

She had spent several years living in Manhattan, who first moved Stateside at the age of 26. According to a statement from Suffolk County Police, first responders declared her dead on the boat. A woman was found unconscious on a yacht anchored at the Montauk Yacht Club on Star Island Road at around midnight, according to a man who dialed 911.

As per the police statement, “Good Samaritans” attempted to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the woman.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, as the preliminary inquiry and examination were inconclusive.

According to the Irish Independent, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade acknowledged that it was aware of the matter and was offering consular support.

“The department does not comment on the details of individual cases, as is the case with all consular cases,” the spokeswoman said.

Who was Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra?

Last year, she talked about her love of fashion and her entrepreneurial drive in an interview with the Irish Independent.

Calling herself a small town girl from Carlow, she said she always wanted to achieve her big dreams. “I always knew I wanted to be successful, that I was money-driven, business-driven and that fashion is a tough industry and it would be a slow road.”

Last month, the entrepreneur celebrated the opening of a pop-up store at Gurney's Resort, Montauk's upscale spa.

She posted a picture on TikTok on July 1, which featured her swim, eye, and resort attire at the club. “Goals Achieved,” she wrote in the caption.

She attended UCD to study commerce before graduating from Smurfit Business School with a master's degree in digital marketing.

The Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad's investigation is still underway.