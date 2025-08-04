Viral TikTok shows 'little thief' fighting shoppers, riding escalator with swag

A video of a young girl confronting a group of people and dramatically riding an escalator inside a mall has gone viral on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). TikTok video of 'little thief' confronting shoppers at mall has gone viral.(X)

The unidentified girl, wearing a pink jacket and carrying several shopping bags, was reportedly caught shoplifting at a store in the mall. She was asked to leave the premises.

In the viral clip, the girl is seen climbing onto the escalator the wrong way before turning to aggressively confront a group of individuals who allegedly reported her.

After the confrontation, she steps onto the escalator and descends with confidence.

Social media reactions

The video has amassed millions of views across platforms and sparked intense debate. While some viewers called her a “diva,” others criticized her behavior and blamed her parents.

One person commented, “She didn’t just go for one of them. She took both of them at the same time and tore’em tf up.”

Another wrote, “Someone should teach this lil girl about the manner.”

A third person expressed, “Arrest the Parents. She's obviously relying on her age to get away with it.”

Another added, “Yikes. I keep seeing comments like ‘yes what a diva’ and it makes me so sad. This child is going to be a way bigger problem and have a really difficult life if she doesn’t change. Her parents are 10000% to blame.”

Another user wrote, “Violence isn't the answer however this child clearly hasn't had any retribution for her actions and that's clearly what is needed to put her in her place. She's picking fights with children who are bigger than her and in larger group disgusting behavior. She should be placed in care as her parents are clearly the issue all state benefits stopped, welcome to the real world peasants.”

What happened next?

A second video has since surfaced showing the girl, along with another young girl believed to be her sister or friend, being escorted out of the mall by security personnel.