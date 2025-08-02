What is the ‘door-kick’ challenge? US authorities warn against viral TikTok trend; 'A good way to end up dead’

A new “door-kick challenge” trend, which is doing rounds on social media, has sparked worries among the officials. This new TikTok challenge is an extreme variation of the “ding-dong-ditch” prank, which involves ringing people's doorbells and fleeing before they answer. Door-kick challenge "is a good way to end up dead," said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood of Florida in a warning to citizens. (X)

Under this TikTok challenge, pranksters randomly select a door in the middle of the night, kick it violently - sometimes until it comes off the hinges - and post a video of it online.

Also Read: ‘It’s those lips…’; Trump's praise for Karoline Leavitt's face sparks uproar, netizens reveal ‘disturbing’ Epstein link

US officials issues warning against ‘door-kick’ challenge

“That's a good way to end up dead,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood of Florida in a warning to citizens. “Especially in Florida. You’ve got to think you’re about to become a victim of a home invasion robbery and, under the Castle doctrine, you’re gonna shoot first and ask questions later.”

Advocacy organizations for online safety also cautioned that children may be arrested or killed due to this social media craze.

Titania Jordan, chief parenting officer at Bark Technologies, a parental control app, told The Independent that “this trend has the potential to end in absolute tragedy.” Children are putting themselves in grave danger, Jordan warned, adding that it's easy to see how a practical joke like this may turn into something permanent if householders are armed or on high alert.

“What’s at stake is more than just a viral moment gone wrong,” the chief parenting officer said. “It’s a child’s life, a family’s future, and the potential for criminal charges that could follow them for years.”

Recent incidences in California, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Wisconsin, Texas, and Michigan have prompted authorities to caution parents about the risky “door kick challenge.” According to Marc Berkman, CEO of the Organization for Social Media Safety, social media has “conditioned” American teenagers to play out risky games and challenges.

Also Read: Sydney Sweeney speaks out amid uproar over American Eagle ‘great genes’ ad controversy

From Kentucky to Las Vegas: Here's ‘door-kick’ challenge led to panic among locals

After an incident in Louisville, Kentucky, over the weekend, police described the prank as “stupid and dangerous.”

At 2:30 in the morning, a woman saw teenagers wearing masks kicking down her door, Wave reported on Saturday.

“Anyone participating in this type of behavior is certainly risking their own life,” stated John Bradley, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department.

In Las Vegas earlier this month, pranksters broke in while homeowner Tyler Reggie and his expectant girlfriend were asleep on July 8 at 3 am.

When the pounding began, Reggie told FOX5 he “assumed the worst,” but after watching his doorbell camera footage, he realized it was youngsters. He said they damaged his property to the tune of $5,000.

In the city of DeBary, Volusia County, Florida, two teens who participated in the challenge were charged with criminal burglary.