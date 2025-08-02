‘It’s those lips…’; Trump's praise for Karoline Leavitt's face sparks uproar, netizens reveal ‘disturbing’ Epstein link

President Donald Trump has lauded his White official Karoline Leavitt, claiming that no one has been a greater press secretary than her and that she has become a celebrity in her current position. The POTUS added that he adores her face, intellect and also enjoys “the way her lips move.” U.S. President Donald Trump praised White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, saying: “She's great. She’s a great person, actually. I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She’s been amazing."(REUTERS)

Leavitt, who was named press secretary for Trump on November 15, 2024, is the White House's youngest press secretary ever. On Thursday, Leavitt endorsed Trump's demand for the Nobel Peace Prize, stating that he has played a significant role in resolving multiple global crises. Leavitt reaffirmed the appeal for the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming that in his six months as US president, Trump has produced at least one peace agreement every month.

In an interview with Newsmax presenter Rob Finnerty on Friday night, Trump praised Leavitt, stating, "“It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun.”

Trump continued by praising her growing notoriety, saying, “She's great. She’s a great person, actually. I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She’s been amazing.”

Fumed netizens react

Reacting to Trump's remarks, several people highlighted his bond with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with one writing: “When Trump talks about women, it’s almost always about their looks or sexuality. Rarely their intellect or accomplishments. That pattern makes his disturbing connection with Epstein, and their shared obsession with young girls, all the more believable.”

“He's a creepy old man. He doesn't even understand what he just said. Major yikes,” another said.

“Trump's comments are sick and twisted!” a third person stated.

Also Read: Trump's no pardon for ‘half-innocent’ Diddy sparks 50 Cent's mocking reaction; ‘I told you I was gonna tell him…’

Trump announces will ‘release everything’ related to Epstein Files

During an interview with Newsmax host Rob Finnerty, Trump stated that he intends to make “everything” about the document that exposed the wrongdoings of Epstein public, only hours after a shocking claim surfaced that the FBI had "redacted" his name from the Epstein Files.

Trump also discussed Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's nine-hour talk with Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend off the late sex offender, at a federal prison estate in Florida.

“I think [Blanche] probably wanted to know, you know, just to get a feeling of it, because we’d like to release everything, but we don’t want people to get hurt that shouldn’t be hurt,” Trump told Finnerty. “I want to release everything,” the president declared. “I just don’t want people to get hurt.”

Trump went on to say, "I think Todd went in just to make sure that innocent people aren't hurt." He insisted that he has not discussed Maxwell with his deputy attorney general and is unsure if a transcript of the interview would be made public.