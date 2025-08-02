Trump's no pardon for ‘half-innocent’ Diddy sparks 50 Cent's mocking reaction; ‘I told you I was gonna tell him…’

US President Donald Trump weighed in on speculations around possible pardon to convicted rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, calling him “half-innocent” in his sex-trafficking trial. He, however, added that the Grammy winner who has been heavily accused will more likely not receive a presidential pardon. After Trump told Newsmax he will not give Diddy a get-out-of-jail card, his supporter 50 Cent shared an AI-generated image of him and the President on Instagram late Friday. (50cent/Instagram)

Trump's no pardon mindset seems to make Diddy's adversary 50 Cent very happy, especially after Deadline exclusively revealed two days ago that the POTUS was “seriously considering” such a pardon as he awaits his sentencing in a Brooklyn jail and the White House was keeping its cards close to the vest.

After Trump told Newsmax he will not give Diddy a get-out-of-jail card, his supporter 50 Cent shared an AI-generated image of him and the President on Instagram late Friday. “Can you believe he thought he was getting pardoned? No Sir, you are not. You said very nasty things,” he wrote.

In another post, Cent mocked Diddy, stating that “I told you i was gonna tell him what you said Brother Love. Now don’t forget all the Nasty things you said 😆LOL.”

Meanwhile, several Cent fans reacted to his post, with one saying: “That's amazing. Now release the Epstein list.”

“Best picture I’ve seen all day! Many Men 🎧 💯 two legends,” another wrote.

“Good to see 50 on the right side of things,” a third user stated, while the fourth one chimed in, “Are they on a plane ✈️ ? It looks so real I thought it was wow that’s a good one you got me there.”

Here's what Trump said on Diddy pardon

Speaking to Newsmax, Trump said, “Well he was essentially, sort of, half-innocent. I don't know what they do that he's still in jail or something. He was celebrating a victory but I guess it wasn't as good a victory.”

Given that both Diddy and Trump are native New Yorkers who rose to fame, the President went on to discuss their previous relationship.

“I was very friendly with him, get along with him great, seemed like a nice guy, didn't know him well,” he stated.

Diddy, 55, was found not guilty of three most serious charges.

He received convictions for two charges of transportation for engaging in prostitution, but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering earlier this month.

Diddy, who is scheduled to be sentenced on October 3, faces a maximum term of ten years in jail.