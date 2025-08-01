Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
After White House pitches Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, India reacts

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 01, 2025 10:49 pm IST

The MEA spokesperson was asked about the White House's push for Trump getting a Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he ended several conflicts around the world.

The government on Friday said that the White House would be best to answer a question on a push for Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump received a backing for the Nobel Peace Prize, by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt(AP)
During a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about the White House's push for Trump getting a Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he ended several conflicts around the world, including between India and Pakistan.

"It is better to take this question to the White House," Randhir Jaiswal said in response.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt advocated for a Nobel Peace Prize for the US President, claiming he "ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo and Egypt and Ethiopia."

The White House official argued that on an average, Trump had brokered one peace deal every month during his six months being President. "It's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize,” she said.

Ever as New Delhi has clarified many times that the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was reached bilaterally, Donald Trump has claimed on multiple occasions that he brokered the ceasefire, even linking it to trade.

While New Delhi has always rejected his assertion, Islamabad has thanked Trump for brokering the deal.

Back in June, Pakistan nominated Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize citing his “diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” during the India-Pak conflict.

“Government of Pakistan Recommends President Donald J. Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis," the government of Pakistan had said.

However, the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which selects Nobel Peace Prize recipients, has never publicly commented on Trump’s candidacy.

