'If I die of stress...': Wangchuk's confrontation with police in hospital goes viral; authorities issue clarification

A video showing educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in a heated confrontation with security personnel at Safdarjung Hospital has gone viral on social media, with authorities now saying that the incident took place when he attempted to leave for Medanta Hospital. Viral video shows Wangchuk lying on hospital floor after confrontation with police (Screengrab from Instagram)

The clip is a part of the larger video shared by Wangchuk on his social media account and YouTube on Friday night, questioning if he needs to “prove his sincerity” even after 26 days of hunger strike.

In the video, Wangchuk is seen arguing with security personnel, accusing them of harassing him during his hunger strike. At one point, he says, “Ask them to arrest me, ask them to arrest me, arrest me. Why is this [harassing] me for three hours on the 20th day of my hunger?”

Later in the clip, he can be heard saying, “You all are harassing me. If I die of stress, it will be your responsibility.” Track CJP protest today LIVE updates.

He is further heard demanding that the doors be opened, saying, "Please open, I am going. Arrest me. Why are you forcing... people, this is torture. Now arrest me if you want, you understand? Arrest me, arrest me. You can stop me wherever, let the nation know how."

Wangchuk lies on hospital floor The video also shows Wangchuk lying down on the hospital floor in protest after the confrontation escalated. As supporters continued recording the incident, he can be heard saying, "Take pictures, Let's see who snatches your phone." Moments earlier, it appeared that someone had tried to snatch a phone from a member of his team's hands while they were filming.

Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali Angmo, is also seen expressing her anger during the exchange. While lying on the floor, Wangchuk reiterates that the court's order is public knowledge, saying, "It is digitally everywhere. The world knows except you. The world knows." He later repeats that the order is "everywheere, the world knows, except you people."