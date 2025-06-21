‘They won’t give me because…': Trump on being nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Pak

US President Donald Trump reignited his calls for a Nobel Peace Prize soon after Pakistan nominated him for the prestigious award. Claiming that he played key diplomatic efforts across several global conflict zones, including India-Pakistan and the Congo-Rwanda crisis, Trump said that he should have won the prize 4-5 times by now. Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir met US President Donald Trump during his Washington trip.

"They should give me the Nobel Prize for Rwanda and if you look, the Congo, or you could say Serbia, Kosovo, you could say a lot of them," Trump told reporters Friday. "The big one is India and Pakistan. I should have gotten it four or five times."

The Pakistani government formally nominated US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his "decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership" during the recent conflict between India and Pakistan.

In a post on X, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said, “President Donald J. Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize in 2026 in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.”

Trump has long claimed that he helped de-escalate tensions between the two nuclear powers, a claim that Indian government has dismissed numerous times.

In his Friday comments, Trump also alluded to a peace agreement he said would be signed on Monday, aimed at ending hostilities between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda - a long-standing regional conflict that has seen renewed violence in recent months. Details of the treaty remain unclear, and no independent verification of US involvement has been released.

“I should have gotten it four or five times,” Trump reiterated. “They won't give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals.”

Trump has previously received multiple Nobel Prize nominations from supporters, particularly for his role in facilitating normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab states under the Abraham Accords. However, he has not been awarded the prize.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded annually by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which selects recipients based on their efforts to promote peace and resolve conflicts. The committee has never publicly commented on Trump’s candidacy.