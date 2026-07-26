Iran warns 'freeloader' Zelensky after attack on its vessel: 'This strike cannot go unanswered'

Iran on Sunday threatened retaliation against Ukraine for attacking one of its commercial vessels in the Caspian Sea, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warning that the incident "cannot go unanswered" and calling it a violation of international law. The explosion killed one sailor and left another injured. (AFP)

The remarks come a day after Tehran publicly condemned what it described as a Ukrainian strike on an Iranian commercial ship.

The strike took place early Saturday, causing an explosion on the vessel that killed one sailor and injured another, according to a statement from the Ministry, reported by Press TV.

Araghchi raises issue with EU and Russia Araqchi said he discussed the incident during separate calls with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

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In a post on X, the Iranian minister accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of targeting an Iranian vessel.

"Zelenskyy has attacked an Iranian commercial vessel, killing a sailor," Araghchi said on X, describing it as "a blatant UN Charter violation done at Israel's behest to drag Europe into its war".