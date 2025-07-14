Kentucky shootings: Who were Beverly Gumm and Christina Combs, mother-daughter duo killed at Lexington church?

A pair of shootings at Kentucky's Blue Grass Airport and a storied Lexington church across town Sunday, July 13, left three people dead, including the gunman. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the shooter’s two victims as Beverly Gumm, 72, and Christina Combs, 32, according to NBC News. Lexington church shooting: Who were victims Beverly Gumm (L) and Christina Combs (R)? (Beverly Gumm/Facebook, Christina Combs/Facebook)

On being asked if any of the victims were related, Weathers said, “Possibly.” He shared no further details.

The gunman struck a Kentucky State Police trooper on a terminal road at Blue Grass Airport at 11:36 a.m., Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers confirmed. The trooper had pulled the suspect over after receiving a license plate reader alert in the area.

“The trooper was shot and the suspect fled,” Weathers said. The trooper was stabilized and being treated.

The shooter then opened fire at Richmond Road Baptist Church, about 16 miles to the southeast. Officers shot him dead after he shot at least four people at the church.

“Preliminary information indicates that the suspect may have had a connection to the individuals at the church,” Weathers said. “Four individuals were shot on church property.”

Who were Beverly Gumm and Christina Combs?

While not much has been revealed about the victims officially, social media posts suggested that Gumm and Combs were a mother-daughter duo. Rachael Barnes wrote on Facebook that Gumm was her mother and Combs her younger sister.

Sharing a news article about their deaths, Barnes wrote, “My mom Beverly Gumm and my Lil sister Christina Combs i love you guys so much i cant belive this is real”.

According to Gumm’s Facebook profile, she was from Berea, Kentucky, and was a stay-at-home mom. Combs went to Henry Clay High School and was a consultant at Mary Kay, according to her Facebook profile. She was married to Randy Combs.

Barnes indicated in another post that the two other people who were shot were her stepfather and brother-in-law.

Carolyn Lee, another Facebook user, wrote that Gumm’s husband may have been a pastor at the church where the shooting took place, and that the shooter is “connected to them through a previous marriage.”

Meanwhile, a fundraiser has been set up to support Gumm’s family to arrange a funeral.