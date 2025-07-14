Who is Guy E House, man linked to Lexington Richmond Road Baptist Church shooting?

One person on X claimed they know the man who fired multiple shots at the Blue Grass Airport and Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday. This comes after police confirmed that at least two women died following the shooting, and a state trooper outside the airport was injured. Officials added that the suspect is also dead. Police assess the scene after a shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church on July 13, 2025 in Lexington(Getty Images via AFP)

Two men were also wounded there, including one who was in critical condition, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told an afternoon press conference. Authorities confirmed that the suspect has been identified, but his name was not revealed.

"There are days like today that are extremely difficult,” Weathers said. "Sometimes things happen, you just don't have a reason why."

The suspect fired at the trooper after being pulled over near Blue Grass Airport at about 11:30 AM local time in Fayette County. They then carjacked a vehicle about 10 miles (16 km) from the airport and fled to Richmond Road Baptist Church, where the individual began firing at people on the church grounds.

Police tracked the location of the carjacked vehicle to the church.

One person on social media noted that they ‘grew up’ with the suspect. “Wow! I grew up with the big dummy who did this! He's been trying to be a rapper since he was a kid, and word is that he was still chasing that dream at 55+ years old🙄I dont know if they've released it yet, but his name was Guy House Some people just never grow up,” they claimed on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Guy E House originally from Lexington, Kentucky is the shooter that started an alteration at the Lexington Airport. One State Trooper is in critical condition. Suspect fled on car to Richmond Road,” another one added.

However, police have not confirmed the suspect as Guy E House. Hindustan Times cannot confirm the identity of the suspect