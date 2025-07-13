Lexington Airport shooting: What happened at Kentucky's Blue Grass Airport?

A shooting incident at the Blue Grass Airport, in Lexington, Kentucky on Sunday caused chaos. Locals on social media said people were running around a terminal after shots were fired at around 11:40 AM local time. One person was seriously injured in the shooting. Lexington airport went into panic after a shooting incident on Sunday(Unsplash)

The wounded man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the Lexington Fire Department said. Several emergency vehicles could be seen at the scene, and a part of the airport drive was shut down. Police are yet to make a statement on the suspect and the circumstances of the shooting.

“There is a law enforcement investigation impacting a portion of Terminal Drive. Our team is on site guiding passengers to open parking. All flights and operations are now continuing as usual,” Blue Grass Airport said in a social media post.

“What the hell is going on at the Lexington KY airport?” one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Shots fired at Kentucky's Blue Grass Airport as terminal descends into chaos,” another person tweeted.

Only earlier in the day, Lexington Police said that officers were investigating a shooting scene after three people were hurt. Officials stated that the department responded to the 900 block of Winchester Road at 3:49 AM for a report of a gunshot victim.

The person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police further added that two other victims had sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were in the hospital. They said a vehicle was hit.

Part of Winchester Road was closed for the investigation.