Levittown shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured as gunfire erupts in Middletown Township

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 12:25 PM IST

One person died and two others were wounded in a shooting in Middletown Township’s Levittown section Saturday night, July 12.

One person died and two others were wounded in a shooting in Middletown Township’s Levittown section Saturday night, July 12. Middletown Township police, assisted by officers from Falls Township and Bristol Township, responded to the area of Quickset Road near Quarry Road around 10:30 pm after reports of a shooting emerged.

Levittown shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured as gunfire erupts in Middletown Township (Unsplash - representational image)
Levittown shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured as gunfire erupts in Middletown Township (Unsplash - representational image)

Cops found three people with gunshot wounds at the scene, police said, as reported by levittownnow.com. One of those people succumbed to their injuries.

Middletown Township police Capt. Peter Feeney said that the shooting ensued after a dispute. However, no further details have been revealed at this time. Firefighters and medics were dispatched to the scene to help law enforcement. 

Meanwhile, a post circulating on Facebook said there was a “heavy police presence” in the Quincy Hollow section of Levittown. “Several ambulances were called to the location and two were seen leaving urgently with patient in the back of each. According to scanner traffic, Firefighters were requested to the scene to assist paramedics with a person in cardiac arrest,” the post added.

