Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Fife shooting: 2 injured, suspect arrested after gunfire erupts at Pierce County motel

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 10:02 PM IST

A shooting in Fife left 2 people injured, following which one person was arrested.

Two people were injured and one suspect was taken into custody  after a shooting in a Fife motel parking lot early Thursday morning, July 10.  At 1:17 am, Fife police were dispatched to the Motel 6 in the 5200 block of 20th Street for a shooting that was taking place. Milton police, Puyallup Tribal police and Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined patrol officers, Fife Police Department assistant chief Doug Newman told The News Tribune.

Fife shooting: 2 injured, suspect in custody after gunfire erupts at Pierce County motel(Pixabay/representative)
Fife shooting: 2 injured, suspect in custody after gunfire erupts at Pierce County motel(Pixabay/representative)

Newman added that cops set up containment to assess the situation. Tacoma Police Department officers called up the department and informed them that two people had sustained gunshot wounds. Initially, as many as five people at the motel were detained. The investigation found that one of them was the suspect, who was then arrested.

"So, originally we were able to say five into custody. Detectives were able to determine that four were investigative leads and they have since been released after being interviewed. One has been arrested," said Newman.

Both the victims are male. Newman said that both are in critical condition at a hospital. They were undergoing surgery, as reported by Komo News.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear. Detectives were on scene to probe the shooting Thursday morning. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Fife shooting: 2 injured, suspect arrested after gunfire erupts at Pierce County motel
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On