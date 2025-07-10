Fife shooting: 2 injured, suspect arrested after gunfire erupts at Pierce County motel

Two people were injured and one suspect was taken into custody after a shooting in a Fife motel parking lot early Thursday morning, July 10. At 1:17 am, Fife police were dispatched to the Motel 6 in the 5200 block of 20th Street for a shooting that was taking place. Milton police, Puyallup Tribal police and Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined patrol officers, Fife Police Department assistant chief Doug Newman told The News Tribune. Fife shooting: 2 injured, suspect in custody after gunfire erupts at Pierce County motel(Pixabay/representative)

Newman added that cops set up containment to assess the situation. Tacoma Police Department officers called up the department and informed them that two people had sustained gunshot wounds. Initially, as many as five people at the motel were detained. The investigation found that one of them was the suspect, who was then arrested.

"So, originally we were able to say five into custody. Detectives were able to determine that four were investigative leads and they have since been released after being interviewed. One has been arrested," said Newman.

Both the victims are male. Newman said that both are in critical condition at a hospital. They were undergoing surgery, as reported by Komo News.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear. Detectives were on scene to probe the shooting Thursday morning.