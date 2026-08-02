Moscow mayor calls deadly restaurant blast that left 3 dead a 'terrorist act'
According to officials, three people, including the suspected bomber, were killed and 21 others were injured.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Sunday called the deadly explosion at a restaurant in central Moscow as a "terrorist act", a day after the blast killed three people and injured 21 others.
"Yesterday, a brutal terrorist act was committed in Moscow that claimed human lives. The victims are currently in the city's hospitals, where they are receiving all necessary care," Sobyanin wrote on social media, according to the Associated Press (AP).
Also Read: 3 killed, at least 21 injured after blast at Moscow restaurant, probe on
What happened on Saturday?
The blast occurred on Saturday at a restaurant on Kudrinskaya Square, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said, as quoted by state news agency RIA Novosti. Authorities said the explosion is being treated as a bombing and an investigation is underway.
According to Russian officials, three people, including the suspected bomber, were killed and 21 others were injured.
The restaurant was not open to the public at the time of the explosion, as it was hosting a private banquet, according to information available on its official website.
According to RIA Novosti, an unidentified woman allegedly attempted to carry an explosive device into the restaurant. A security guard stopped her from entering, following which the device detonated.
The woman carrying the explosive, the security guard and a restaurant patron were killed in the blast, the state news agency reported, citing local officials.
"The attack was still being investigated," the Moscow Investigative Committee told RIA Novosti.
According to Russian state news agency TASS, the explosion occurred at around 8:10 pm local time (1:10 pm ET) near the outdoor terrace at Building 1 on Kudrinskaya Square, close to the entrance of the Balzi Rossi restaurant, citing the main directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Investigators and emergency response teams cordoned off the area after the explosion and launched forensic examinations to determine the cause of the blast.
The incident occurred at a landmark Stalin-era building that is part of Moscow's famous "Seven Sisters" skyscrapers. Built in the 1950s, the residential tower is located on the Garden Ring in the city's central Presnensky district, with Balzi Rossi operating from its ground floor.
Following the explosion, Balzi Rossi's head chef, Carmine Alfieri, said the restaurant staff were safe and sought to reassure the public about the extent of the damage.
"We're all fine, and our restaurant and kitchen are in perfect condition; there was just a minor issue at the restaurant entrance," Alfieri wrote on Instagram, without providing further details.
(With inputs from agencies)
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