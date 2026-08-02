After Trump's pause on strikes, Iran says it won't be 'caught off guard' or 'passive', vows to strengthen military

The remarks came after Trump announced that the United States would suspend plans for a fresh attack while diplomatic efforts continued.

"We will neither be caught off guard nor remain passive," he said, adding that Iran would use such threats to increase its military readiness, strengthen deterrence and enhance its military capabilities.

Speaking to state media, Iran's acting defence minister Majid Ibn al-Reza said Tehran would not take any threats lightly, even if they were intended as psychological warfare, according to a Reuters report.

Iran said on Sunday that it views every threat from its adversaries as "real and credible" and will continue strengthening its military preparedness. This statement comes amid US President Donald Trump's announcement that Washington would hold off on fresh strikes to allow negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | Oil, gas fields in Saudi, Qatar, Israel among Iran's targets if US attacks

Trump says US will pause attack if deal is reached Late on Saturday, Trump said the United States would refrain from launching another strike on Iran as long as a deal could be reached quickly to halt Tehran's nuclear ambitions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran and several Middle Eastern countries had requested time to finalise an agreement that would ensure the "Immediate, Complete and Total" reopening of the strategic waterway and "an end to Iran's nuclear threat." He did not identify the countries involved. The post followed a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," Trump wrote.

He also claimed that Israel “joins me in this commitment.”

Also Read | Trump claims deal parameters reached to end Iran war, pauses new strikes

Saudi crown prince calls for dialogue Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Trump also discussed ways to reduce regional tensions during their call, according to the kingdom's official SPA news agency.

"His Royal Highness emphasised the necessity of prioritising dialogue to reduce tensions and the importance of exerting all possible efforts to achieve a truce that paves the way for diplomatic solutions," SPA reported.

Conflict shows no signs of ending The latest diplomatic push comes after more than five months of conflict that began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Tehran.

A previous ceasefire agreement, which also included reopening the Strait of Hormuz, eventually collapsed. Since then, Iran has tightened its control over the key shipping route as fighting resumed in recent weeks.

The renewed hostilities have pushed global oil prices higher after they briefly eased during the earlier ceasefire.

The escalating tensions also come just three months before the US midterm elections, adding another foreign policy challenge for Trump's Republican Party as it heads into a crucial electoral contest.