Oil, gas fields in Saudi, Qatar, Israel among Iran's targets if US attacks

Iran revealed what it said was a list of key energy installations across the Gulf region and Israel that could be targeted if the US or Israel launches fresh strikes. US President Donald Trump announced that ‘parameters’ of a possible agreement with Iran to end the five-month-old conflict were agreed to and said that he cancelled planned attacks on Iran for now.

However, just hours later, US President Donald Trump announced that ‘parameters’ of a possible agreement with Iran to end the five-month-old conflict were agreed to and said that he cancelled planned attacks on Iran for now.

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Trump's pause on attacks and Iran's plans In a social media post on Saturday evening, Trump said Middle East allies had agreed on the broad parameters of an agreement to end the five-month-old conflict with Iran.

He said the proposed deal would include the "immediate, complete, and total" reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran's nuclear threat.

"Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," Trump wrote. He also claimed Israel had agreed to join the US in pursuing an agreement aimed at ending the war.

Trump's remarks about pausing fresh strikes and pursuing a possible deal came hours after Tehran drew up a comprehensive retaliation plan amid reports that he is weighing attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure.

Also Read | Trump claims deal parameters reached to end Iran war, pauses new strikes

Tehran's plans if Trump attacks Axios, citing a US official, reported that Trump is seriously considering such attacks, although no final decision was made.

Tasnim said Iran's reported target list includes some of the world's most important oil and gas facilities.

Saudi Arabia In Saudi Arabia, the list includes the Ghawar oil field — the world's largest conventional oil field — as well as the Abqaiq processing facility and the Khurais oil field, all of which are central to the kingdom's crude production.

UAE In the United Arab Emirates, Iran reportedly identified the Zakum oil field and the Ruways refinery as potential targets.

Qatar Qatar's North Field, the world's largest natural gas field, and the Ras Laffan industrial complex — a major hub for global liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports — also feature on the reported list.

Israel, Kuwait on list too Other sites mentioned include Kuwait's Burgan oil field, Bahrain's Sitra refinery and Al-Mihaj, and Israel's Leviathan and Tamar offshore gas fields.

A senior Iranian security official quoted by Tasnim warned that Tehran was prepared for any escalation.

"We have prepared a comprehensive plan to respond to any potential American recklessness," the official said.