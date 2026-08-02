3 killed in shooting at burger chain in US' Idaho, several injured

Three people were killed, and at least seven others were injured after a gunman reportedly opened fire near a burger chain in the city of Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Emergency responders at the site of a fatal shooting incident in Twin Falls, Idaho, U.S., August 1, 2026. (Agencies)

Twin Falls Police chief Matthew Hicks said the suspected gunman was among those killed, adding that investigators were working to identify the shooter and establish a motive, reported news agency Reuters.

The shooting unfolded in a busy commercial area, triggering a large emergency response before police confirmed that the threat had been neutralised.