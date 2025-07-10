Who was Jaymir Deshea Hill? 15-year-old boy killed in deadly Wyoming, Ohio shooting

A 15-year-old killed in Wyoming, Ohio in a shooting that took place on June 9. The young boy, identified as Jaymir Deshea Hill, was shot in his left shoulder just before 3:50 pm, the Hamilton County Sheriff and Coroner confirmed. Fifteen-year-old boy killed in deadly Wyoming, Ohio shooting (Unsplash - representational image)

Who was Jaymir Deshea Hill?

Not much has been revealed about Hill except that investigators took him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he succumbed to his wounds even after medical personnel performed life-saving measures. Hill, a student, was a resident of the greater Cincinnati area.

At about 3:49 pm on July 9, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Burns and Washington Avenues after receiving several 911 calls about gunshots heard in the area. Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

According to witnesses, multiple suspects fled on foot after the shooting. Law enforcement has yet to share details of any suspect in the shooting.

An online obituary for Hill, published by tiffanydavila.cfd, said that the incident “has left the community in shock and mourning, as authorities work to uncover the details surrounding this devastating event.” It described Hill as “a young life full of potential” that was “taken far too soon.”

Wyoming Police, Ohio shared a media release detailing the incident on Facebook. People offered their prayers in the comment section, with one Facebook user writing, “Prayers for the victim and his family and for the community of Wyoming. Such a decent quiet community. This criminal activity is hitting everybody and every neighborhood this has to stop”. Another user said, “Prayers and condolences to the family and friends of the deceased”.

Anyone who has witnessed the incident or knows anything about it can contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office by calling the HCSO Tip Line at 513-586-5533. Callers have the right to remain anonymous.