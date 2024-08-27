Death of woman on first day of Burning Man devastates community, organisers speak out: ‘Life saving measures were…’

A woman tragically died on the first day of Burning Man, and has now been identified. 39-year-old Kendra Frazer died on the very first day of the famous counterculture festival held annually in the Nevada desert. Death of woman on first day of Burning Man devastates community (Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

Frazer was found unresponsive at the festival at around 11:30 am on Sunday, August 25. Attempts to revive her were not successful.

“It is with heavy hearts that Burning Man Project confirms the death of a participant in Black Rock City in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this loss. The participant has been identified by the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office as 39-year-old Kendra Frazer,” Burning Man organisers said in a statement.

“On Sunday, August 25, 2024 at 11:29am, Burning Man’s emergency services personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive individual. Once on scene, life saving measures were immediately attempted but were unsuccessful,” they added.

Frazer’s cause of death is under investigation. In a statement on Facebook, Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said that autopsy and toxicology screenings are pending. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kendra’s family and friends,” Allen said.

Frazer died before the official start of the event, according to New York Post. The event began at 6 pm, festival organisers said. Participants started entering the festival at midnight.

Resources available for those who need support

Acknowledging that the news of the death will be “difficult for many in our community,” Burning Man organisers said in their statement that there are resources available for anyone who is in Black Rock City and needs additional support. “Black Rock Rangers are available to provide peer support services 24/7 at Ranger HQ (5:45 & Esplanade) and Outposts (behind the 3:00 and 9:00 Plazas),” they said.

They added, “Black Rock City’s Emergency Services Department’s Crisis Support team are available 24/7 at the ESD stations located at 5:15 & Esplanade and behind the 3:00 and 9:00 Plazas.”

The organisers confirmed that they are fully cooperating with local authorities that are investigating the death. The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for investigating any death that takes place in its jurisdiction.