Pasadena, Texas shooting: Witnesses report active shooter near Bubba's 33

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 12, 2025 07:54 AM IST

Witnesses reported a shooting at Bubba's 33 in Pasadena, TX, but police haven't confirmed shots were fired despite a large response.

Witnesses reported a shooting at Bubba's 33 in Pasadena, Texas, on Friday afternoon.

Videos posted on social media showed a significant police response unfolding at 3221 East Sam Houston Parkway, South, where the Bubba's 33 outlet is located. Despite witnesses reporting an active shooter situation, police in Pasadena are yet to confirm if shots were fired.

The city of Pasadena issued a traffic alert for locals amid the active investigation at Bubba's 33. There was a significant traffic delay in the area of the 3200 block of Beltway 8 Frontage Road Northbound due to the police response.

This is a breaking news.

