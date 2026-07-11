Virat Kohli secretly photographed in UK, RCB teammate reveals never-heard-before details: ‘I was like what the hell’

Virat Kohli has fully recovered from his hamstring injury and is raring to go in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. The former India captain has been in the UK for more than a month, training for the upcoming contest. The right-handed batter will enter the contest with a rich vein of form, having scored more than 600 runs for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Virat Kohli was seen chatting with Jordon Cox in London (X)

Last month, Kohli was photographed in the UK. Now living in London with his family, the 37-year-old was seen spending time with his RCB teammate and England star Jordon Cox. It all happened before the latter's debut Test against New Zealand.

A month later, after the meeting, Cox revealed that neither he nor Kohli wanted to be photographed, and the duo were left shocked after their pictures made their way to social media. He also said that Kohli wants to fly under the radar and have his privacy maintained at all times.

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“The upsetting thing for him is that people are following him without him knowing. Hundreds of people walked past us, no one stopped, no one did anything. But then, about two hours later, he’s texting me, going Have you seen all these photos? I was like ‘what the hell?’," Cox told the Guardian.

“It’s just a shame how many people want a piece of him. He just wants to go under the radar, have fun and live a normal life. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible," he added.

‘He wants to help’ Kohli, who was the standout performer for India in the ODIs against South Africa and New Zealand, always wants to give back to the game, according to Cox. The England batter also revealed how Kohli helped him during his stint with the RCB in the IPL 2026 season.

“The thing that I found the most special during the IPL is how much time he gave me as a player and, for someone who’s achieved so much, how much he gives back generally. Some guys focus on their own game, but he is someone who always wants to help others before he helps himself. That is very rare," said Cox.

Recently, Kohli had missed the ODI series against Afghanistan after sustaining a hamstring injury in the IPL 2026 final against the Gujarat Titans. He then went to the Centre of Excellence to obtain a fitness clearance and, upon receiving it, was cleared to participate in the ODIs against England.

The three-match ODI series between India and England will begin on July 14, with the games played in Birmingham, Cardiff and Lord's.