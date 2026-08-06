Mitchell Starc unfazed by Kapil Dev, Dale Steyn milestones: 'That stuff doesn't mean a whole lot'
Mitchell Starc played down the significance of the milestone, saying he remains focused on the job at hand rather than individual records.
Mitchell Starc has long established himself as one of Australia's greatest fast bowlers and is now closing in on another major milestone in Test cricket. The left-arm pacer retired from T20Is to focus on the two formats in which he has enjoyed the most success, Tests and ODIs, and continues to be one of Australia's biggest match-winners. Starc has delivered on the grandest stages throughout his career, from spearheading Australia's 2015 ODI World Cup triumph as the tournament's leading wicket-taker to remaining a key figure in their plans for the 2027 World Cup. Now, the 35-year-old is on the verge of joining an elite group in red-ball cricket.
Starc has taken 433 wickets in 105 Tests, leaving him just one short of Kapil Dev's tally of 434. The upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, starting on August 13, also gives him the chance to overtake South African great Dale Steyn, who finished with 439 Test wickets.
With a place among Test cricket's all-time leading wicket-takers within touching distance, Starc played down the significance of the milestone, saying he remains focused on the job at hand rather than individual records. The Australian quick admitted it was humbling to be mentioned alongside some of the game's greatest bowlers but insisted he is not looking too far ahead.
"It means I've played a bit," Starc told the Australian Associated Press when asked about the milestone.
"It is cool and very humbling to be spoken about it with those guys. But that stuff doesn't mean a whole lot while you're still playing. You don't get too far ahead," he added.
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The veteran Aussie paceman also reflected on how his game has evolved over the years, saying experience has helped him add new skills to his bowling while improving his consistency. The veteran pacer believes constant learning and adapting have been key to staying effective after more than 16 years in international cricket.
“When you’re 36 and you’ve been around for 16 years, you’d like to think you’ve improved or got better at something. You’re also around that long because you’re able to develop and learn and improve. And you add in a few things like the wobble seam, consistency and other things. I have a pretty clear mindset on it all,” he added.
“I still moan and whinge about anything that goes wrong”
Starc also opened up on the mindset that has helped him thrive over a long international career, saying he has learned not to dwell on setbacks or get carried away by success. The Australian quick credited the team's culture under captain Pat Cummins and head coach Andrew McDonald for encouraging players to move on quickly, regardless of how a spell or a match unfolds.
“Excuse my language, but it’s just been letting shit go. You’re never as good or bad as you think or other people think you are. I still moan and whinge about anything that goes wrong or feels wrong. Even heading into (last) summer, it didn’t feel like it clicked until the day before the Ashes. But I think what’s been a feature of our group and led by Ron (Australia head coach Andrew McDonald) and Pat (Cummins), is that whether it’s a good day, bad day, good over, bad spell, it’s done. Move on. What can you change in real time," he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More