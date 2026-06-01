Virat Kohli is a trophy hunter behind the scenes, something he could not do earlier as RCB and India leader

In their first 16 years in the Indian Premier League, there was no success for Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He was made captain in 2013 and was at the helm for nine years. These were his peak years in cricket. He also captained India across formats. But sadly, there was no trophy in his cabinet from that time. Rajat Patidar is a big admirer of Virat Kohli! (PTI)

However, since he relinquished or was removed from various captaincies, he has won four trophies. Two with India -- 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy -- and two with RCB. Last season, RCB, under Rajat Patidar, won the league for the first time ever. And on Sunday night at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, they successfully defended their title and became the third team after Chennai Super Kings (2010 and 2011) and Mumbai Indians (2019 and 2020) to do so.

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So Kohli has been more successful behind the scenes than when he was at the centre of things. And there is a reason why he has been so successful in a player's role in terms of winning trophies. He is a high-intensity player, and when he was captain, he wasn't exactly very likeable since he was extremely demanding. As a result, one can say, his teams never played for him. He was aggressively pushing people on and off the field and wasn't appreciated much for that.

However, once he wasn't the captain anymore, he was not dealing with the entire team. He was only dealing with the captain. Besides, he had learnt not to force his opinions. He had become a team player on that front too. His helping Patidar is a case in point. Patidar has said multiple times this season that Kohli's guidance behind the scenes has been crucial to the team's successes on many fronts since last year.

His aggression is pretty much controlled now, and it's paying dividends big time. He has been providing valuable inputs to Patidar in the right manner. There were never really any questions about his cricketing nous, and his suggestions have been readily accepted by Patidar as well as the team management. Controlling his aggression and using the right language has made a difference.

Kohli a precious package! Kohli does bring a lot more to the table. It's not just his batting. On Sunday, he charged at GT’s batsmen from the infield. His aggression, which previously intimidated his own teammates, is now exclusively for the opposition. If you are batting and Kohli is around you, it will feel like taking on two people at once. The bowler and Kohli. And lesser mortals often yield to the constant pressure applied by him.

Kohli the batsman, hardly needs any appraisal. Yet again, he played a knock full of impact. He didn't want to play the waiting game and always looked in a hurry to get to the target. However, a mini-collapse and a leg injury hampered him towards the end, but he ensured he stayed there and helped RCB to another trophy! A lesser player would have given up after that injury, but Kohli is Kohli, and he, limping though, calmly finished the job at hand.

A player par excellence!