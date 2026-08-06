'Huge ask for any captain': ECB selector reveals why Harry Brook was overlooked for England Test role
Marcus North defended the decision to overlook Brook for the Test captaincy, insisting the youngster remains a key figure in England's leadership group.
England's decision to reappoint Joe Root as Test captain following Ben Stokes' retirement came as a surprise to many. Harry Brook, England's white-ball captain and Stokes' deputy in the Test setup, was widely expected to take over the role. Instead, the ECB opted for experience by handing the leadership back to Root, who previously captained England before Stokes. While Root remains the team's premier Test batter, his first stint as captain produced mixed results and never fully lived up to expectations. Choosing him over Brook represents a significant call by the selectors, raising questions about England's long-term leadership plans despite having a younger successor already established within the squad.
ECB selector Marcus North defended the decision to overlook Brook for the Test captaincy, insisting the youngster remains a key figure in England's leadership group. While acknowledging Brook's impressive progress as white-ball captain, North stressed that the selectors believe he is still developing as a leader despite his success in limited-overs cricket.
“I think Harry Brook is obviously a fantastic player for us in all formats. Incredibly important. I think his leadership in the white-ball game is maturing with every series. I think we’ve seen that through our T20 side, getting to No. 1 in the world during the summer, albeit I think we’ve slipped back to No. 2, but we’re certainly one of the best teams in the world in T20 cricket. And we have won our last two ODI series building into the World Cup," North told Sky Sports.
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“Eye on the World Cup at the back end of next year”
North insisted the decision was made with Brook's long-term development in mind, arguing that captaining England across all three formats would place an enormous burden on the 27-year-old. He also expressed confidence that Brook's opportunity to lead the Test side will come in the future, while backing Joe Root's experience to guide England in the meantime.
“So, you know, he’s doing a fantastic job there with an eye on the World Cup at the back end of next year, working with Brendon (McCullum). That’s a key focus, and leading in all three formats is a huge ask for any captain."
“I’ve no doubt that the time will come for Harry, but we’re very blessed that we’ve got someone like Joe (Root), who’s so experienced and is going to do such a great job this time round, with Harry and Brendon working in the white-ball space," he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More