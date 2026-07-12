'No better friend than him': Netanyahu, other Israeli leaders mourn Lindsey Graham's death

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior leaders on Sunday paid tribute to US Senator Lindsey Graham following his death. Graham died on Sunday due to a “sudden illness”. He was 71. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid tribute to US Senator Lindsey Graham following his death. (BenjaminNetanyahu/X) Israeli officials described him as one of their closest friends and a steadfast supporter of the US-Israel alliance. On X, Netanyahu said he and his wife were grieving alongside the American people over the loss of their "dear friend." "Sara and I grieve with the American people over the loss of our dear friend, Senator Lindsey Graham," Netanyahu wrote. Recalling a recent meeting with Graham, the Israeli prime minister said, "Lindsey is a great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine. We have no better friend than Lindsey." Netanyahu praised Graham's longstanding support for Israel, saying, "Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable. He devoted his life to defending America, strengthening our alliance and standing up for the free world." "Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend," he added.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he received the news of Graham's death with "shock and pain," calling the senator "a great friend of Israel and a great American patriot." "Senator Graham was a beacon of moral clarity and a true leader of the partnership between the United States and Israel. We will never forget how he stood by the people of Israel in our most difficult moments, and we will always be grateful for the justice, truth, and loyalty he demonstrated," Herzog said. "I will forever remember his support for the State of Israel and his personal friendship. My thoughts are with Lindsey's family and friends during this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing."

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz described Graham as "a true friend of the State of Israel and one of its strongest and most steadfast supporters." "Throughout the years, Senator Graham stood with Israel in its most difficult moments, worked tirelessly to strengthen the strategic alliance between Israel and the United States, and was an unwavering voice in support of Israel's security and its right to defend itself," Katz said. He noted that Graham had repeatedly visited Israel after the October 7 Hamas attacks, saying, "Following the October 7 massacre, he travelled to Israel time and again, standing shoulder to shoulder with our people in an extraordinary demonstration of solidarity and unwavering friendship." "I had the privilege of knowing Lindsey personally and valued his friendship greatly. He was an exceptional leader, a man of principle, and a dear friend whose legacy will endure for generations," Katz added.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar also expressed his condolences, saying he was "stunned and saddened" by the sudden loss of his friend. "I always called him 'the best senator and the best friend.' Senator Graham was one of Israel's greatest friends and the Jewish people in the US and around the world," Saar wrote. "His support for Israel and its security was boundless."

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett called Graham "one of Israel's greatest friends." "I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of my friend Senator Lindsey Graham. America has lost a devoted patriot, and Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. Lindsey stood with Israel through our darkest hours, with courage. My thoughts and prayers are with his family," Bennett said.

Israel's national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also paid tribute to the late senator, saying, "Today, Israel has lost one of its greatest friends." "Senator Lindsey Graham stood with Israel not because it was easy, but because he believed it was right. His unwavering support, courage, and moral clarity earned him the admiration of millions of Israelis," Ben-Gvir said. "The State of Israel will always remember his friendship, his unwavering support, and his steadfast commitment to Israel's security. Heartfelt condolences to his family and to the American people. May his memory be a blessing."

Lindsey Graham's support for Israel Lindsey Graham was widely regarded as one of the strongest supporters of Israel in the US Senate. Following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, Graham repeatedly visited the country to meet Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders. During the latest Israeli war on Gaza, Graham consistently defended Israel's bombardment in the narrow strip and said that the United States should continue providing military aid and weapons without imposing conditions. He repeatedly said Israel had the right to defend itself against Hamas and other armed groups. Graham strongly backed efforts to deepen ties between Israel and Arab states through the Abraham Accords. He frequently called for Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel. In July 2024, after pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside his home in South Carolina, Graham described Palestinians in Gaza as "the most radicalised population on the planet who are taught to hate Jews from birth." Referring to the slogan "From the river to the sea," he wrote that it reminded him of "the Final Solution" and compared Hamas to the Nazi SS. He added that the protest made him "more determined than ever to stand with Israel, de-radicalise the Palestinian people, and march toward a better and more stable world."